DENVER (KDVR) – A single-vehicle crash in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood left those involved with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 just before 6:40 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover.

According to a tweet posted by DPD, the rollover happened in the area near Leetsdale Drive and Alameda Avenue.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle, but DPD verified that the crash had resulted in serious injuries.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.