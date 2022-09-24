THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning left Riverdale Road temporarily closed between 97th Avenue and 100th Avenue.

According to the Thornton Police Department, a woman was arrested after she was allegedly involved in a single-car DUI accident that resulted in some downed power lines.

Xcel Energy crews began working on the damaged power lines around 6:29 a.m. on Saturday.

TPD initially advised all traveling through the area to use alternate routes, specifically Colorado Boulevard or McKay Road, but Riverdale Road has since been reopened.

FOX31 will update this article once officials provide them.