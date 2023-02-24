DENVER (KDVR) — Denver families remain on edge nearly three weeks after a fire forced them to find a new place to live.

A former tenant of the Maple Apartments in Denver said she’s not getting much help from property management. So she reached out to the Problem Solvers for help and for answers.

“We lost everything, and I was only there for a short period of time,” Shamyra Davis said. She moved in less than a week before a fire ripped through the apartments earlier this month.

New pictures show the damage done to her home after the fire, everything either scorched or gone.

“I was in a hoodie and a dress and some house shoes,” Davis said, describing the moments immediately after the fire. “And my baby was in some pajamas.”

Davis and her three children, including her 1-year-old, are now staying with her mother in Aurora until they find a new place to live.

“It’s a struggle for her because she’s got her own financial situations going on,” Davis explained.

How Maplewood Apartments managers responded

She said property management has offered her a two-bedroom to move into by next week, but because of her health issues and her three children, it’s not sustainable for her and her family.

“It’s kind of like they make us feel like we caused the fire or like it’s our fault, and it’s not,” she said.

The Problem Solvers heard from Avail Property Management just this week. They promised to continue working with each family until they’re permanently housed again. FOX31 reached out to the team on Friday for comment on when the temporary housing some are living in is set to end, but they did not respond in time for this report.

How to help this family

David said the Red Cross did help with funds, specifically gift cards. But she’s not sure how larger families were able to make the money stretch.

Here’s a link to Davis’ GoFundMe, and she is hoping someone can help her family during this tough transition.

Davis showed pictures of the home when she moved in, before the fire. She said those conditions are why she’s nervous about the new housing the property is now offering her.

“I didn’t enjoy it from the time I moved in there,” Davis said about her former home. “It was a piece of crap they moved me into.”

Davis faces an uncertain future as she waits for more clarity from property management, who she thinks is blowing smoke.

“I expected them to help more than they’ve done,” she said.

Davis said she lost everything, including her brother’s ashes, who died last year. Davis also said she just wants to move forward with the resources necessary to raise her family.