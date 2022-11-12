AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A single-car crash that occurred around midnight Saturday morning on South Tower Road has left a 20-year-old woman dead.

At roughly 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the intersection where South Tower Road meets East Girard Avenue. This was in response to a crash involving only a gray Dodge Charger.

When first responders arrived, they discovered two people, a man who was the driver and his female passenger, both of whom had sustained life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to a nearby hospital where the 20-year-old woman was unfortunately declared dead.

Her identity will be released once the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has informed her next of kin. The health status of the man has not been released at this point.

So far, the investigation revealed that the driver of the Charger was traveling in the southbound direction on South Tower Road. As he approached the intersection with East Girard Avenue, he is believed to have lost control before crashing.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to investigators.

If you witnessed this crash, please reach out to investigators with the APD Traffic Investigation unit, or you can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.