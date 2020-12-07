Singer performs for the first time since cancer diagnosis

DENVER (KDVR) – It was an exciting weekend for a Denver singer who is recovering from thyroid cancer.

Taylor Hamill performed publicly with his quartet “On the Rocks” at a Castle Rock holiday event. It was his first performance since his diagnosis.

“I feel great. I feel back at it,” Hamill said.

This has been quite a journey. The 31-year-old from Denver went to the doctor when he found a lump on his neck, and he was surprised by the diagnosis.

“I don’t think any person of my age would have cancer on their radar, so it was a shock,” he said.

Surgery was scheduled to remove the thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes, but that comes with a risk.

“There’s always a chance with the surgery for this, when they remove your thyroid, that your vocal nerve will be affected which can cause permanent hoarseness or loss of voice,” Hamill said.

Singing is such a large part of Hamill’s life, that he was concerned.

But he found out his doctors at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital stimulate and monitor the nerves during surgery.

“We were able to prevent any damage to these nerves, and I’m so glad to hear he’s singing again,” said Allison Lindemann, a physician assistant.

Lindemann wants others to know that thyroid cancer is very beatable.

“Greater than 99% of patients survive, and thrive, get their life back,” she said.

Hamill is proof of that. He’s back to doing the things he loves, and he has a message for others.

“If you have a symptom that seems a little odd or peculiar, don’t hesitate to go into a doctor,” he said.