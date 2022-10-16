DENVER (KDVR) — Abbott announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products that were produced in Columbus, Ohio.

The company said several Similac products including Pro-Total Comfort, 360 Total Care, 360 Total Care Sensitive, Special Care 24, Stage 1, Water (Sterilized), and NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution was also part of the recall.

The lots were distributed around the U.S., the Caribbean, Colombia, Panama and Canada:

U.S. – certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Canada – One lot of Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution; one lot of Similac Water (Sterilized)

Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica – One lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix – One lot of Similac 360 Total Care

Panama – Two lots of Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Dominican Republic – One lot of Similac Stage 1

Colombia – One lot of Similac Stage 1

The company said: “We are voluntarily initiating this recall because a small percentage of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in product spoilage.”

The company said to check the lot number on the recall site or call 1-800-986-8540 in the U.S. or +1-787-622-5454 in Puerto Rico.