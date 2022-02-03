Police sergeant charged with stalking, wiretapping

Silverthorne Police Sgt. Joel Victor Ponedel was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, on felony stalking and wiretapping, among other charges related to domestic violence. (Credit: Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Silverthorne police sergeant has been charged with a handful of domestic violence crimes, including felony stalking and wiretapping.

Sgt. Joel Victor Ponedel, 37, of Evergreen, is now on administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is underway, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Someone reported a domestic violence allegation against Ponedel in November, according to the DA’s office. The Silverthorne police chief asked the DA to investigate. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Ponedel surrendered to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested on the following charges:

Stalking (Class 5 felony)

Wiretapping (Class 6 felony)

Third-degree assault (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Harassment (Class 3 misdemeanor)

The DA’s office said those charges are “designated as acts of domestic violence.” He also faces a charge of misdemeanor non-injury child abuse (Class 2 misdemeanor), which is “not an act of domestic violence.”

Court records show Ponedel posted a $2,500 bond the same day as his arrest. He is due in court on March 1.