Signs of life return in Poudre Canyon at popular outdoor venue

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the most popular attractions in Poudre Canyon is back open for business.

The Mishawaka Amphitheater, on the banks of the Cache La Poudre River, was among those evacuated on Tuesday, when heavy rains and rising waters forced residents out.

“The last week has been a little ‘touch-and-go,’” owner and general manager Danny Grant said.

Friday night, though, was a time to relax and unwind, as a handful of musical groups dazzled the summertime audience.

“She’s (the Mishawaka) been here a hundred years,” Grant added. “I think she’ll be here, a hundred more.”

Three people, further up in the canyon, remain missing.

Larimer County Sheriff Crews will resume their search, Saturday morning.