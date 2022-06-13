DENVER (KDVR) — Monday could see record-tying high temperatures in Denver, as the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a high of 99 degrees.

During these type of hot and dry conditions, Denver’s Office of Emergency Management is making a point to remind Coloradans of the warning signs and danger of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You can find their tips on the signs and symptoms below.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion

Dizziness

Thirst

Heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or loss of appetite

Weakness or cramping in arms, legs or stomach

Treating Heat Exhaustion

Move to a cooler area.

Change into light-colored loose clothing

Sip cool water with ice

Seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve

Symptoms of Heat Stroke

Confusion

Dizziness

Heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin

Fainting/ passing out

Treating Heat Stroke

Call 9-1-1 and work to cool body temperature immediately

Upon calling 9-1-1 and waiting for first responders to arrive, move the person to a cooler area

Loosen clothing and remove extra layers

Use cool compresses on face and neck

If conscious, give person cool water with ice to sip