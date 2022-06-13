DENVER (KDVR) — Monday could see record-tying high temperatures in Denver, as the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a high of 99 degrees.
During these type of hot and dry conditions, Denver’s Office of Emergency Management is making a point to remind Coloradans of the warning signs and danger of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You can find their tips on the signs and symptoms below.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion
- Dizziness
- Thirst
- Heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin
- Nausea or loss of appetite
- Weakness or cramping in arms, legs or stomach
Treating Heat Exhaustion
- Move to a cooler area.
- Change into light-colored loose clothing
- Sip cool water with ice
- Seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve
Symptoms of Heat Stroke
- Confusion
- Dizziness
- Heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin
- Fainting/ passing out
Treating Heat Stroke
- Call 9-1-1 and work to cool body temperature immediately
- Upon calling 9-1-1 and waiting for first responders to arrive, move the person to a cooler area
- Loosen clothing and remove extra layers
- Use cool compresses on face and neck
- If conscious, give person cool water with ice to sip