Debris from the Cameron Peak burn scar builds up on the Poudre river in Fort Collins in May of 2022. (Poudre Fire Authority)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Larimer County have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for areas near the Cameron Peak burn scar.

The Northern Colorado emergency alert system sent out an alert that a flash flood warning was put in place for the areas from east Pennock Pass, including Retreat. The area is near the Cameron Beak burn scar area. According to the NWS, 167 people are potentially exposed to flooding.

A flash flood warning has been issued near the Cameron Peak burn scar on July 24. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The area does include Crystal Mountain where flash flooding killed two people on July 16.

The warning is in place until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and a flash flood watch is in place until 12 a.m. on Monday.

NWS predicts 0.75 inches of rain is expected to fall in a 30-minute time span.

The NWS warned residents living near burn scars that Sunday would have a greater risk of flash flooding. The Cameron Peak burn area is at a significant impact level, the highest impact level recorded by the NWS, until 6 p.m.

Impact level for July 24 flash flooding. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Anyone caught in the flash flood warning area is urged to move to higher ground immediately and avoid driving or walking through high flood waters.