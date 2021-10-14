Significant COVID-19 outbreak at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A significant COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the Jefferson County Jail this week.

As of Thursday morning, the jail had 41 inmates with COVID-19, including one who has been hospitalized.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 12 staff members are out on COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s where results stand with the 12:

  • 8 are positive
  • 4 have pending results

The sheriff’s office said there are currently 901 inmates at the jail but people come in and out ever day and the number is always fluctuating.

