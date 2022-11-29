DENVER (KDVR) — With much of the metro seeing a couple of inches of snow into Tuesday morning, the clock is ticking for property owners to clear the sidewalks outside their homes.

While there is some nuance between Denver metro cities regarding the rules of sidewalk snow shoveling, the general rule of thumb is residents are required to clear sidewalks 24 hours after the end of the snowstorm. The Problem Solvers put together a list of the different rules across the metro.

DENVER

Property owners must clear sidewalks 24 hours after snow stops falling. Denver has a system where inspectors will go out and mark sidewalks that haven’t been cleared. They will write citations if the sidewalk isn’t cleared after circling back. Business owners have only 4 hours to clear after the final snowfall.

AURORA

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks, or 48 hours after the storm if the city declares a snow emergency.

LAKEWOOD

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. Lakewood’s ordinance prohibits residents from shoveling snow into the street.

THORNTON

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. Residents may be subject to fines based on city ordinances.

ARVADA

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

COMMERCE CITY

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. They may be subject to a $100 fine for noncompliance.

WESTMINSTER

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

CENTENNIAL

Centennial does not have a specific ordinance for snow removal timing. However, the city encourages residents to remove snow from sidewalks outside their homes within 24 hours.

LITTLETON

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

WHEAT RIDGE

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks but only are required to shovel if snowfall accumulation is two inches or more. Residents are not supposed to shovel snow into the streets.

ENGLEWOOD

Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks and are not allowed to shovel snow into the street if it will hinder the flow of traffic.