Older Coloradans can get help shoveling their sidewalks

DENVER (KDVR) — An organization helps older Coloradans statewide shovel their sidewalks.

The group, called A Little Help, has been around for 16 years, but their contribution has perhaps never been needed more than now.

“It’s all about connection and creating a bond in the neighborhood,” director Jake Dresden said.

Dresden said 150 residents statewide have signed up for continuous shoveling. Forty households are still on the waitlist.

A Little Help does much more than shoveling, though. The volunteer-based organization also provides services ranging from transportation to tech support to dog walking.