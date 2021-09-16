Sick hiker rescued near Maroon Bells

PITKIN COUNTY (KDVR) — A sick hiker was rescued from an unknown campsite around a mile and a half north of Crater Lake.

Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a worried husband around 12:39 a.m., Thursday morning, saying his wife became ill earlier that day. The woman was located at an unknown campsite north of Crater Lake, a moderate trail near Maroon Bells.

The husband was able to give the coordinates of his wife’s location to Pitkin County Deputies, who in turn notified Mountain Rescue Aspen. By 4 a.m., MRA made contact with the sick woman, and by 5:23 a.m., Flight for Life carried the woman from the campsite and delivered her to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and MRA reminds everyone to know be aware of their location and know their limits when outdoors. They also remind hikers to be aware of altitude sickness.