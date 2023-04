A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A brother and sister have been missing for hours from northwest Longmont on Wednesday night, police said.

Sarah,15, and 9-year-old Chase were last seen in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive around 7 p.m.

Longmont Police Department said Sarah was wearing a gray otter shirt volunteer on the back, and unknown colored pants. Chase was wearing a white shirt with black lettering.

LPD asks anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts to call 303-651-8501 #23-3335.