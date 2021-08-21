Shred-A-Thon in Northglenn also helps benefit Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Identity fraud cost Americans a total of around $56 billion last year, with about 49 million consumers falling victim, according to the 2021 Identity Fraud Study by Javelin Strategy & Research.

To curb the crime in Colorado, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers teamed up with local law enforcement and hosted their annual Shred-A-Thon event at the Northglenn Marketplace Saturday.

Hundreds drove up and dropped off up to three garbage bags filled with important personal documents they didn’t want thieves to get a hold of.

“It’s difficult to solve those crimes, so we want to prevent them in the first place,” Northglenn Police Department’s Renae Lehr said.

Police and volunteers taking care of people’s documents also collected donations from some driving through. The money goes to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“We are 501C3 charity, so we don’t receive any government donations, so the community really helps keep us moving throughout the year,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers executive board member Tyler Goracke said. “The money we receive, we give out to tipsters who provide information on crimes that happen here in our community.”

