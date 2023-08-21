HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, in partnership with FOX31 and local law enforcement agencies, held a Shred-a-thon event Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people visited the two drop-off locations, one in Highlands Ranch and the other in Northglenn.

Some people got to the Highlands Ranch location early to beat the crowd.

“I thought this place would be jam-packed.” Doug, the first person in line, said. “I just want to get rid of stuff that has my information on it that I’ll be able to get rid of without someone stealing the information on it.”

It was a free event, though donations to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers were encouraged, as this is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

“This raises money for Crime Stoppers, so if we have a case we’re having trouble solving but we have some basic information, maybe a photograph, maybe a video, we can relate that in partnership with Crime Stoppers, and then they’ll offer that reward for somebody with information that leads to an arrest,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

Weekly emphasized the importance of an event like this for the safety of your own identity, too.

“Credit card fraud is up 69% in Douglas County this year alone, and a lot of those targets are the senior population, so just take as many steps as you can,” Weekly said.