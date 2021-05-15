Shred-a-thon event raises $37K for Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

DENVER (KDVR) — The annual Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Shred-a-thon raised over $37,000 for the nonprofit organization on Saturday.

FOX31/Channel 2 partnered in the event to help prevent identity theft by making sure the information you throw away doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

Confidential documents, including medical documents, bank information, credit card statements, tax documents — anything with private information — were brought to be shredded at one of three drive-thru locations.

THANK YOU! Today’s shred-a-thon raised over $37,000 for Metro Denver Crime Stoppers! On behalf of our all-volunteer board of directors, we are grateful to everyone that made the event possible. @ArapahoeSO @jeffcosheriffco @WestminsterPD @channel2kwgn @KDVR — MetroDenverCrimeStop (@CrimeStoppersCO) May 15, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reported over 3,500 cars coming through the event.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said more than 6 million pounds of confidential documents have been safely shredded and recycled since the event first began in 2007.