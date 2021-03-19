Show your support: The Denver 8 p.m. howl is back

DENVER (KDVR) — Last spring Colorado communities showed solidarity by howling together at 8 p.m.

The City of Denver is bringing back the howl to show support for health care, emergency response and other vital workers.

To share your howl #HowlAt8 on social media and tag @CityofDenver (Twitter), @TheRealCityofDenver (Instagram), or @CityandCountyofDenver.

Last year’s howl expanded to horns, bells and fireworks which became a nightly occurrence in some areas, causing concern for people with PTSD and some pets.