DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm will arrive in Denver on Friday. Temperatures will fall to freezing or below Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1-6 inches of snowfall for the Denver area from Friday into Saturday.

Country superstar Luke Combs is scheduled to play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

Combs said he’s prepared for the colder weather.

“I got the coats all packed up! The show must go on,” Combs shared on Twitter.

Combs will be joined by special guests Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade.

The concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The parking lots of the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.

