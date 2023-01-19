DENVER (KDVR) — Volunteers are needed for programs in Denver and Aurora that help clear the sidewalks for older people or those living with disabilities.

Denver’s Snow Angels program is receiving more calls for help after the most recent storm. Right now, there are 300 Snow Angels enrolled, but 600 homes are registered for those in need. Volunteers are needed in Globefield, Green Valley Ranch, North Park Hill and Westwood.

Aurora’s Snow Busters program is also in need of more volunteers. The city currently has 57 homes registered as needing help and just 20 volunteers. Area codes in the most need of help: 80013 and 80011.

“It’s really helping somebody who really maybe can’t do it themselves for whatever reason and so this is what Denver does it helps people in the community,” Denver Snow Angel Paul Rosenthal said. “It’s really convenient and it doesn’t take too long to shovel somebody’s walkway maybe 10-15 minutes at the most.”

Both programs provide a complimentary shovel when you sign up.

To qualify for help, you must be a resident in the city where you’re applying, older and unable to shovel or living with a physical disability, and financially unable to pay for the service.