DENVER (KDVR) — If you have ever driven through Colorado while snow is falling, there’s a good chance you’ve passed cars driving with their hazards on.

Is it legal to drive with your hazard lights on in Colorado? Should you be driving on a snow-covered road with your hazard lights on? We reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to find out.

When should you drive with your hazard lights on?

Based on Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-215(7), there are instances when you should and should not use your hazard lights.

If your vehicle breaks down, is stalled or stopped on the road, you should use your hazard lights as a warning to cars around you.

According to CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler, you can use your hazard lights while your vehicle is moving, but you must be driving 25 mph or under. If your vehicle is in motion while your hazards are flashing, you should be doing it to communicate to other drivers around you to use extreme care around your vehicle.

“When you see vehicles using their hazards in the snow or when slowing for normal traffic, it takes away the real meaning of hazard lights causing people to not take them seriously at a time when they should,” Sgt. Kessler said.

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.