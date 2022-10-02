AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.): The Aurora Police Department told FOX31 that a shooting involving police occurred on an RTD bus and the only person injured is the suspect.

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police, the Aurora Police Department said.

APD said “shots have been fired by the police” and there is a large police presence in the area of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street.

One person was taken to the hospital but it is unknown how the person was injured or what their condition is.

All lanes of Colfax Avenue between Macon Street and Oswego Street are closed, APD said. Avoid the area if possible.

FOX31’s Rogelio Mares is on his way to the scene to get more information on the incident.

This is the fifth shooting involving police in the last eight days in the Denver metro area, with three of those incidents occurring in Aurora.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.