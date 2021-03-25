Shots fired in parking lot resulted in shelter-in-place, police searching for possible suspect

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Englewood police are looking for information on a man suspected of firing shots early Sunday morning.



Englewood suspect

The man, pictured above, was seen running from the area. He was wearing a black jacket.

Authorities in Englewood issued a shelter-in-place order at 6:14 a.m. Sunday as a precaution to residents after police received two calls of people hearing gunshots. No injures were reported.

Police set up a perimeter and officers searched the area for more than two hours but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a white male considered armed and dangerous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.