JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have taken a male suspect into custody after shots fired at a housing complex. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Deputies are investigating the incident.

Jeffco Sheriff ordered a shelter-in-place for residents for the 7400 block of West Warren Circle in Denver on Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

Update to shots fired: Upon deputy arrival, a male suspect with a long gun was taken into custody at an apt complex in the 7400 blk of W Warren Cir. Suspect had fired multiple shots outside the complex but no one was injured. Shelter in place has been lifted; all roads reopened. pic.twitter.com/0AacCRvQgt — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 14, 2021