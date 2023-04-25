Editors note: Originally, CU Police said an armed robbery occurred at Williams Village, but later confirmed it was an attempted robbery

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder police reported an attempted armed robbery with shots fired near dorms on campus early Tuesday morning.

A campus-wide emergency alert was sent out at 3:55 a.m. from CU Police about an armed robbery that took place at CU Williams Village. Williams Village is located east of the main campus at 3300 Baseline Road and is home to undergraduate students.

At around 6:30 a.m., officials with CU police said that after an investigation it was an attempted robbery that took place and no one was robbed.

According to the alert, two suspects who were dressed in dark clothing allegedly fired shots in the area and then fled in a white Jeep Cherokee towards Baseline Road.

CU Police said no injuries were reported in the crime. They believe the suspects have left the area.

No word on where in the village the crime was reported.

Police are looking for any additional information on the robbery. If you know anything or witnessed the crime, you are asked to contact CU Police at 303-492-6666.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.