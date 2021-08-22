Shots fired call, heavy police presence around Denver Walmart

Police at Denver Walmart after shots fired call came in (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Someone called 911 to report that shots were fired at a College View – South Platte Walmart, the Denver Police Department said.

ALERT: Officers are in the area of W Evans Ave / S Federal Blvd on a reported threat . As a precaution Officers are further investigating this incident . — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 23, 2021

Police said when they arrived to the store located at W. Evans Avenue and S. Federal Boulevard, there was nothing out of the ordinary and business was being conducted as usual. As precaution, officers remained at the location to thoroughly check the store.

SkyFOX was over the scene and caught the store emptying out after police arrived and told people to leave over the PA system.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be added as they are received.