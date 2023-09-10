DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said multiple shots were fired at Ruby Hill Park Sunday.

The call came in around 3:44 p.m. reporting someone with a “long gun” firing shots at Ruby Hill Park, located at 1700 S. Pecos Street, according to DPD.

Police said there were around 10 shots fired, but to their knowledge, no one was hit.

The suspect fled the scene. DPD said officers have some suspect and license plate information, but those details are not yet being released to the public as of Sunday evening.