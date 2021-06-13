Shots fired at juvenile house party inside Aurora home under construction

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that happened at a juvenile house party inside a home that’s under construction.
Police responded to a home in the 23000 block of East 5th Place at around 4 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but the 10 to 15 partygoers that were there fled the scene.
Around 5:30 a.m., an adult female with a gun shot wound walked into the emergency room at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.