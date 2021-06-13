Shots fired at juvenile house party inside Aurora home under construction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that happened at a juvenile house party inside a home that’s under construction.

Police responded to a home in the 23000 block of East 5th Place at around 4 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but the 10 to 15 partygoers that were there fled the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., an adult female with a gun shot wound walked into the emergency room at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories