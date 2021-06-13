Shots fired at juvenile house party inside Aurora home under construction

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that happened at a juvenile house party inside a home that’s under construction.

Police responded to a home in the 23000 block of East 5th Place at around 4 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but the 10 to 15 partygoers that were there fled the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., an adult female with a gun shot wound walked into the emergency room at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred at 23577 East 5th Pl. At around 4:10AM APD responded to a report of shots fired at a juvenile house party at this home which is under construction. pic.twitter.com/2uOoUVTf2j — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2021