BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder police were responding to shots fired at a hotel near campus.

According to CU Boulder Police, shots were fired inside the Millennium Hotel, located at 1345 28th St. The hotel is next to student housing and northeast of Folsom Field.

Police originally said the suspect was at large and later confirmed one suspect was in custody. BPD said the suspect was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into jail.

BPD said there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the incident.

The Boulder Police Department issued a shelter-in-place to residents from eastbound 28th Street to Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue to Folsom Street. The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 12 p.m.

According to BPD, officers recovered multiple firearms and numerous shots were fired inside a hotel room where the suspect was registered as a guest.

CU Boulder said campus operations were not impacted by the shooting. According to CU Boulder, classes are in session today on Presidents Day.