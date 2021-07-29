Shots fired at Havana Auto Parts, one suspect at large

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Greenwood Village are investigating a shooting that occurred after an alleged shoplifting incident on Thursday.

Police responded to Havana Auto Parts at 9640 E. Arapahoe Rd. at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting in progress and shots fired.

Two male suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise and were confronted by two employees in the parking lot, store employees reported to police.

A suspect and a store employee presented firearms, the employee then shot and injured one of the suspects, according to police.

The suspects left the scene in 2020 black Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with Colorado rental plate VOA-039.

Police are looking for one suspect. The second suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital.