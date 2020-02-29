Shots fired at Commerce City King Soopers, no injuries reported

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police responded to a shooting at a King Soopers in Commerce City Friday night.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. at the King Soopers at Vasquez Boulevard and East 62nd Avenue.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, there was a “verbal disturbance” between two groups inside the store.

“The groups separated inside the store. When the victim group exited the store, individual(s) from an unknown type of vehicle fired shots at them,” CCPD said.

No injuries have been reported.

A sergeant at the scene said there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at: 303-288-1535.