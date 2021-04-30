‘Stop shooting at state troopers’: Troopers shot at in front of Adams County station

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado State Patrol troopers were outside the Adams County station when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Neither trooper was hit. The incident is being investigated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s important to me to make sure that our troopers are ok but the most important note is that people need to stop shooting at police officers and stop shooting at state troopers,” CSP Chief Matthew Packard said. “We’re lucky tonight. These are men and women that serve the people of Colorado every day, selflessly, and people should stop trying to kill them.”

CSP shutdown northbound US 85 at E. 77th Avenue to investigate and reported police activity at Interstate 76.

US 85 NB: Police activity at I-76. Commerce City Hwy 85 North Bound closed at E. 77th Ave for police activity, alternate route advised. https://t.co/L0yEC45NTX — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2021

Troopers believe the shots came from a black sedan. Anyone with any information call the dispatch center at 303-288-1535.

Deputies are on scene of State Trooper Station 1D investigating shots fired. No one struck or injured. Troopers believed the shots came from a black sedan toward their location. If anyone has any information please call our dispatch center 303-288-1535. pic.twitter.com/CyycMssC97 — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 1, 2021

