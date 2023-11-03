FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies chased a vehicle potentially involved in a kidnapping in Weld County, which led to a deputy firing their weapon early Friday morning.

On Thursday night, Fort Collins Police Services received information on a vehicle involved with a possible kidnapping in Weld County. Local law enforcement was advised to be on the lookout after police responding to a disturbance saw video that led them to believe it was a kidnapping, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Per the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started early Friday morning when deputies located a potential match for the vehicle near Shields and Elizabeth streets.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver refused to stop after deputies turned on their sirens, and deputies tracked the vehicle for several miles through west Fort Collins.

After 1 a.m. on Friday, a deputy set up tire spikes at the intersection of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the suspect drove at the deputy, and the deputy fired their weapon.

The vehicle drove away before stopping near Horsetooth Road and Shields Street.

A man and woman got out. The man ran but was soon taken into custody. The woman was transported to the hospital but has since been released. However, another suspect in the vehicle drove off.

Deputies deployed tire spikes near Shields Street and Davidson Drive. The vehicle crashed after trying to avoid the spikes. A male driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash.

No bystanders or law enforcement were injured during this incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The Critical Incident Response Team took over the shooting and crash investigation.

Greeley Police share more information

On Friday evening, the Greeley Police Department released more information about what kidnapping case led to the chase. Here is the statement from the department:

On Thursday, November 2, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Greeley Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in-progress in the 1100 block of 16th Street, in Greeley. Prior to officers arriving, the two adults involved in the disturbance had left the scene in a vehicle. Officers obtained video of the incident that led them to believe the disturbance was an active kidnapping. Greeley Police Detectives immediately responded as well to identify the suspect and victim. A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was sent to nearby law enforcement agencies as well. Multiple area law enforcement agencies were simulatively assisting with the investigation by searching their respective jurisdictions for the suspect vehicle. Using technology resources, officers from the Greeley Police Department determined that the vehicle was in the City of Fort Collins. Officers and Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on it, but it fled from them. Greeley Police Department

Greeley Police ask anyone with information on the kidnapping investigation to contact Detective Losasso at 970-351-5446.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas contributed reporting.