Short-lived restaurant Blue Pebble won’t reopen on Santa Fe Drive

DENVER — Restaurants appear to be off the menu for a renovated Santa Fe Drive building, which housed two different concepts since being completed last year.

Signage for Blue Pebble has been removed from the building at 698 Santa Fe Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Blue Pebble opened last fall and appears to have been entirely closed — no takeout or delivery — during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Rick Carney did not respond to requests for comment.

Blue Pebble replaced Pistol Whip, which had opened in May. That restaurant was owned by John and Holly Slaughter, who expanded the previous structure at the site to 5,250 square feet and still own the real estate. The Slaughters also own Tribe Tattoo, the tattoo shop next door at 674 Santa Fe Drive.

John Slaughter did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. But on his Facebook page last week, he posted an image of Blue Pebble’s building and said it would be Tribe Tattoo’s “new home come July.”

