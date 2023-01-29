Lakewood Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at Colorado Mills Mall.

LAKEWOOD, Colo (KDVR) — Lakewood Police are investigating a gunfire exchange that happened Saturday night at the Colorado Mills Mall.

Just after 7:45 p.m., Lakewood Police and Mall Security responded to a shot fired call at 14500 W Colfax Ave.

After further investigation, officers said two groups of individuals walked out of the mall and exchanged gunfire, damaging the storefronts of Dicks Sporting Goods and Off Broadway Shoes.

No injuries were reported, but officers said the suspects got away.

FOX31 spoke to shoppers on Sunday who said they had no idea a shooting took place.

“It’s terrible, but it doesn’t surprise me with all of the shootings that are happening around town,” Dennis, a local shopper, said.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, but it still has some people concerned.

“It’s a concern, yes,” Oscar, a local shopper, said. “You never know who’s going to be right next to you.”

Nowadays, Oscar said it’s second nature to scope out his surroundings.

“It’s a shame we live in this kind of fear,” Oscar said. “As soon as you get out of your house, you don’t know what it’s going to be.”

This is still an active investigation.

Lakewood Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 303-980-7300.