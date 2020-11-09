Shop local campaign launched by Gov. Polis

DENVER (KDVR) – Shop Local Colorado, a campaign to support Colorado small businesses, was announced on Monday by Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).

“I encourage every Coloradan to shop local this holiday season and purchase superior grown in Colorado and made in Colorado products so we can support our small businesses that create local jobs, strengthen our communities, and fuel our economic momentum,” said Polis.

#ShopLocalColorado Social Media Toolkit supplies small businesses with ways to connect:

Share the social media posts and graphics outlined provided in the Media Toolkit during November and December, making sure to use #ShopLocalColorado in your post.

Update your Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn cover photos.

Share a post on #SmallBusinessSaturday on Nov. 28.

Post a flyer in your shop window.

The campaign encourages Coloradans to shop local and spread the message with the hashtag #ShopLocalColorado.

Colorado small business makes up over 99% of all businesses in the state, with more than 611,000 small businesses. Almost half of the Colorado workforce, over 1.1 million people, work in small business according to the governor’s office.

Money spent at local business is more likely to stay in the community, with 70% of the money staying local, according to the Small Business Administration