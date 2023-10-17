ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Neighbors in the Western Hills neighborhood are dealing with another shooting at a home that multiple neighbors say is a trouble spot.

“After living here for 40 years, it’s hard to see your neighborhood go this way, but it just seems to be that one house where everything is happening,” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

FOX31 and Channel 2 were at the home on Dakin Street last year after an Oct. 15 shooting at a house part killed one person and injured seven others.

“It’s not a good fit for a neighborhood with kids,” one neighbor said.

A year later, neighbors reached out with new video that shows a person walking up to the same home and shooting multiple times.

This shooting happened on Tuesday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shots were fired at the home by an unknown suspect, who fled on foot.

Neighbors said they put two and two together about the similarity in dates of the shootings a year apart. Many neighbors said they wonder whether they could be connected simply based on the date.

“I figured it was ’cause it was close to a year, ’cause it was right around Halloween,” one neighbor said.

“My kids are always trying to get me to move,” one neighbor said.

Person caught on camera shooting home on Dakin Street (Submitted)

Calls for service at Dakin Street home

FOX31 and Channel 2 requested the number of calls for service at this home on Dakin Street. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office sent the number of calls over the past two years.

Dakin Street, Police Calls For Service, Oct. 16, 2021-Oct. 16, 2023 Total Call Type – Problem Count of Problem ATC – ATTEMPT TO CONTACT 3 ATS – ATTEMPT TO SERVE 1 CWB 911 CELL PHONE HANGUP 1 DISTURBANCE I / J 2 FOLLOW UP 3 FWC FIRE WORKS COMPLAINT 2 GSW – MEDICAL CALL 1 INFORMATION ALL TYPES 2 MEDICAL CALL PRIORITY 1 SHOTS FIRED I / J ALL TYPES 1 STAND BY TO PREVENT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 1 TXMSG 9 UNWANTED PARTY 1 Grand Total 30 (Source: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call their non-emergency number at 303-288-1535.