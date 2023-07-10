AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is working to track down a possible shooting suspect who led police on a chase Sunday night.

One officer and two bystanders had minor injuries in the incident, police said.

It started around 9:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman who had been shot went to a local hospital. Officials believe she was shot near 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle West.

Investigators gathered more information about a possible vehicle involved and tracked it down to a parking lot near South Parker Road and East Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver took off when officers tried to pull them over and led police on a chase spanning Aurora and Denver

During the chase, an officer crashed and the suspect’s car was later found abandoned near East 2nd Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Police did not release any description of the suspect or suspects.

The officer and two other people involved in the crash had minor injuries.

If you know anything, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.