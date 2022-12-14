WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday after reported crimes in Kersey led to a police chase on Interstate 76 that topped 100 mph.

The chase began when the 26-year-old suspect and a woman fled Kersey, where they had been reported as armed trespassers trying to steal vehicles and force their way into homes. That’s according to a police narrative released Wednesday night by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Deputies made their way to the 2400 block of Cottonwood Court around 11:30 a.m. But before they got there, “another 911 caller stated that the male suspect had a rifle with him which he used to shoot a home in the neighborhood,” according to the release. The suspects then fled.

Deputies soon found the suspects and began to chase them on westbound Interstate 76, where “the suspect pointed the rifle at pursuing deputies at least once while traveling at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.”

It triggered a multi-agency police response. Ultimately, a Hudson police officer used his vehicle to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

“The male suspect then fired one round while a Hudson police officer simultaneously fired one round,” according to the release. The suspect was soon pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch, with the Greeley Police Department, at 970-350-9682.