DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police say they made an arrest in connection with a barrage of gunfire over the weekend in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

An arrest affidavit said officers arrested 18-year-old Destanee Alirez.

According to the affidavit, police were called to North Vallejo Street where there had been reports of shots fired. Officers found several cars had been hit by gunfire. They say they saw a car leaving the area, which they were able to stop.

Denver police say they found weapons inside the car. The driver, Alirez, was arrested in connection with the shooting Saturday morning. Police are not releasing a mug shot at this time. They say it’s an open investigation and would not comment further.

At about the same time, police were called to a report of shots fired outside a senior living home near 46th Avenue and Tejon Street. It is located a few blocks away.

Home surveillance video captured the sound of a barrage of gunfire in the area.

Sunnyside shootings cause alarm

Rose Alarid lives in the senior building.

“I thought they were going to hit me, because my bed was right in front of the window. I rolled onto the floor. It was very scary,” Alarid said.

There is only one street light on this block, and that’s one of the problems, neighbors told FOX31. Residents are worried and upset.

“What do we do? You try to be safe. It’s sad coming out and you’ve got to look around to see what the heck’s going on,” resident Linda Ballez said.

Many people are wondering what led up to the shooting. Others are wondering if it is connected to another shooting that took place a few days before.

That shooting took place in Chaffee Park, which is also in Sunnyside.