What we know about the victims: Alicia Cardenas

DENVER (KDVR) — Alicia Cardenas was one of four who were killed in a string of shootings Monday night.

The 44-year-old owned Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing, which is located at that intersection where she was killed.

Cardenas has a 12-year-old child, and according to Cardenas’ father, she influenced a lot of people.

“Just thinking about her not being around. It’s way too soon. It’s way too soon. And I’m real concerned about her daughter,” Alfredo Cardenas told FOX31.

Cardenas was an artist and, according to a Facebook post, part of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council community.

“We don’t have words for the pain we feel. Our prayers are with her family,” CHAC said.

