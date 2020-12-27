Road rage shooting shuts down westbound I-70 between Havana and Central Park

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have shut down westbound Interstate 70 between Havana Street and Central Park Avenue due to a road rage shooting that resulted in a car crash, officials report.

ALERT: WB I70 HWY between Havana St and Central Park Ave have been shut down due to a shooting . This is a developing investigation updates will be posted as information comes available. Alternative routes advised. pic.twitter.com/es6v4qFZ7I — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.