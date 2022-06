AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting that reportedly occurred along Interstate 70 has resulted in the closure of eastbound traffic.

According to CDOT, traffic has been shut down entirely in the eastbound direction at exit 286 at Tower Road.

Aurora Police do not have a suspect at this time, nor have there been any injuries reported.

If you have any information in relation to this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You may be eligible for a reward.