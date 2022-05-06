DENVER (KDVR) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Broadway Friday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting took place at 321 N. Broadway, causing Denver police to shut down the area. One suspect has been taken into custody and a female person of interest is being sought.

The suspect car of the female is described as a silver Chrysler 200 with damage to the front left quarter panel with Colorado license plate ALOI76. Police said to call 911 immediately if spotted and to not approach as the driver may be armed.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm spoke with DPD and they said they believe the victims were customers at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and not employees there.

Police said to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-STOP(7867).

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.