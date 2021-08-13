Shooting seriously injures man at gas station in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers were on scene investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man in Aurora Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 3202 N. Peoria St., at a Conoco. Aurora police say multiple emergency calls came in around 7:10 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but he was able to speak with police.

Aurora police say the circumstances around the shooting are unknown and no suspect information is available at this time.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to the police are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.