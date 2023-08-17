COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — An argument ended with a customer shooting an employee Santiago’s restaurant in Commerce City on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The restaurant is located on East 72nd Avenue. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Police believe they have identified the suspect, but he is not in custody. He is someone who has had interactions with police in the past, a Commerce City Police Department spokesperson said.

Police have found the vehicle the suspect arrived at the restaurant in, but not the suspect. They are unsure if he was also driven away in that vehicle by others or if he ran from the scene.

The shooting is believed to have started inside around 4 p.m., police said. Multiple shell casings were found outside, according to police.

The victim, an employee, was described as “young,” but police did not have an exact ag as of Thursday evening. It is not know how many times the victim was shot, and police have not yet determined if the victim shot back at the suspect.

Initial reports of an active shooter prompted multiple agencies to respond. Whiting the hour after the shooting, two fire trucks and approximately a dozen police vehicles were at the scene.

Police said there were cars in the drive-thru lane at the time of the shooting.