1 man shot by police after he was seen waving gun and walking down the street

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police officers shot a man after he was seen wandering around the Lincoln Park neighborhood waving a gun and possibly trying to carjack a vehicle.

According to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas, officers were called to the area around 5:10 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the armed man threatening people in a vehicle.

Two officers got out of their cruiser with guns drawn and according to Thomas the suspect began walking toward them.

When the officers told the man to lower his weapon and he refused, they shot him.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but Thomas said both officers fired their guns.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.