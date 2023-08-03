DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed near City Park on Thursday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of North Race Street. The area is in the City Park West neighborhood, just a few blocks north of Colfax.

When officers arrived, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Denver Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.