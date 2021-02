DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police report one person has been shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries from a shooting around W. Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25.

Officials have closed southbound I-25 at W. Colfax Avenue while officers are investigating the incident. No suspect information has been provided.

#Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at West Colfax Ave and I-25. One party has been transported to the hospital with serious injury. No suspect information at this time. WB Colfax Ave at I-25 is closed at this time. Updates will be posted on this thread. pic.twitter.com/TsUPVpBI4E — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2021

CDOT suggests exiting at Speer Boulevard.

I-25 SB: Road closed due to police activity at Exit 210A – US 40; Colfax Avenue. Highway is closed approaching Colfax Ave, recommend exit at Speer Blvd. https://t.co/8PWPDqf0f3 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2021